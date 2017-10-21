Valarie Jones, a middle class, 54 year-old mother who had survived cancer has reportedly died from alcohol poisoning after she took wine all day at a friends’ wedding party.

Valarie, who is a therapist, had gone on holiday to the Greek island of Santorini, with her husband, Mr Jones the director of a chartered surveyors in Yeovil, Somerset, to recuperate from her illness.

He woke later that night to be told she had collapsed in the toilet shortly before 2am. She was found to be unresponsive and died on arrival at Santorini General Hospital.

Bournemouth Coroner’s Court was told that Mrs Jones was nearly four-and-a-half times the drink-drive limit, which in the UK is 80mg alcohol per 100ml of blood. Such levels are enough to cause sudden death from acute alcohol toxicity, the inquest heard last week.

It is not known how many glasses of wine Mrs Jones had drunk, and the inquest was told she did not have a drinking problem.

In his evidence, Mr Jones said: “Valerie was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2016 and as part of her treatment she underwent radiotherapy and surgery at Poole hospital.

“After this we decided to take in a holiday to Santorini in September 2016 to help her in her recovery.

Mr Jones, 52, told the hearing: “We had some wine taking in the sights, as one does on holiday. We then had some wine with lunch and again later on with our evening meal. We then decided to head back to the hotel and had a nightcap.”

Dr Kudair Hussein told the inquest: “When blood alcohol levels go above 350mg per 100ml, it is not unknown that people can die suddenly.

“My report showed Mrs Jones had 358mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood. On the balance of probability, you can conclude this was the cause of her death.”

Mrs Jones, described at the inquest as “bubbly, social and caring”, had become friendly with a group attending the wedding party and was invited to join them for drinks around midnight. Mr Jones was tired and went to bed. A few hours later he awoke to find his wife had not returned.

An initial post-mortem in Greece concluded her death on September 27 last year was caused by pulmonary oedema, a build-up of fluid in the lungs. But a post-mortem in Britain found there was little evidence of this and that Mrs Jones’s death was alcohol-related. Dorset coroner Rachael Griffin ruled Mrs Jones’s death was due to acute alcohol toxicity.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print

