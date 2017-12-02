A lady has turned out to be the internet sensation of the weekend after she got a marriage proposal from her fiance at the Experience 2017.

The Experience 2017 is an annual event held by Pastor Paul Adefarasin’s House on the Rock Church, which took place in Lagos yesterday at Teslim Balogun Stadium.

One of the singers, Nathaniel Bassey, posted the proposal on his social media and wrote:

“See what I found online o.

Someone proposing during the Experience. There shall be many EXPERIENCE weddings next year ooo.”

