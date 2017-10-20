Prince Joel great-grandson of Haile Selassi, Ethiopia’s last emperor has walked down the aisle with Ariana Austin, a lady he met at a nightclub 12 years ago.

The couple who started dating after meeting at the club and revealed it was the best decision they ever made.

Ariana and Joel married in a lavish Ethiopian Orthodox Christian wedding with 13 priests, two crowns and a pair of capes on the 9th of September in Maryland.

The happy bride had revealed that she was out with a friend when they were approached by Joel, in the Pearl nightclub.

She stated that her husband, who works as a lawyer, never told her about his Royal heritage just like the movie Coming to America, till the relationship blossomed.

The wedding festivities involved a marathon day of events that lasted from 11.00 am until late in the evening and took place within two states.

