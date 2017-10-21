Lady pushes her sister in-law into pot of boiling water

A 24-year-old housewife, Mrs Basira Sagiru, has been arrested by the Officials of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in persons, for allegedly pushing her sister-in-law into a pot of boiling water.

The suspect who was picked up on October 19, 2017, was said to have angrily attacked the victim over a minor misunderstanding.

The victim whose name was given as Hasiya Ibrahim, had reportedly suffered high degree burns, before she was rescued and taken to NAPTIP headquarters in Abuja by good Samaritans.

Mr Josiah Emerole, the Head, Press and Public Relations Unit of NAPTIP, whose mission is to prevent all forms of human exploitation, confirmed the arrest.

He said the agency was already investigating the matter and will take necessary actions after conclusion.

