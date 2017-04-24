 Lady Shares Photos, Video Of 'Fun Night' With Peter Okoye, Fans React - The Herald Nigeria

Lady Shares Photos, Video Of ‘Fun Night’ With Peter Okoye, Fans React

Fans of the Psquare music grouip have taken to their various social media pages to react to the video and photos of Peter Okoye which surfaced online on a lady’s Facebook page.

According to the lady, Jessica Nwachukwa, she had a night of fun with Peter Okoye at a concert held in Owerri.

The lady further shared photos and video of herself with the music star in the hotel room as they enjoyed ‘suya’.

In reaction, Nigerians took to their social media page to give their opinion on the post shared online.

Watch the video the lady shared below:

Posted by Jessica Nwachukwa on Sunday, April 23, 2017

Read reactions from fans on social media below:

