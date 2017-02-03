Lagos Assembly C’ttee begins tour of PHCs

The Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Health Services, says its on-the-spot assessment of primary health centres (PHCs) is borne out of the determination to enhance quality healthcare delivery at grassroots.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of the House Committee led by its Chairman, Mr Segun Olulade commenced an on-the-spot assessment of primary healthcare centres in the state on Friday.

“This exercise is targeted at ensuring standard and efficient healthcare delivery at the primary level. This level of healthcare service is very crucial.

“If we get it wrong at this level, there will be problem as many lives will be lost carelessly before getting to secondary level.

“We are passionate about the masses as the representative of the people. This informs our inspection of facility at PHCs to see the situation of things and the challenges, with a view to providing solutions to them.”

According to him, the state government is committed to reducing the number of patients patronising higher healthcare givers by improving facilities at the primary level.

“We are going to be doing a lot on our primary health centres and I can assure residents that in the next two or three weeks, they will see a lot of facilities at the primary level being renovated and upgraded.

“Before June, a minimum of over 50 primary health centres will be upgraded. They will be completed in the next six months and equipped,’’ he said. (NAN)

