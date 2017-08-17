Lagos-Badagry Expressway project on course — CCECC

The China Civil Engineering and Construction Company (CCECC), Contractors handling the expansion of the Lagos/Badagry Expressway project, on Thursday assured Lagos residents that the project would be delivered on schedule.

An Official of the company, Mr Izuchukwu Obioma, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

NAN reports that the contract for the rehabilitation of the Lagos/Badagry Expressway was awarded in 2009 by the Lagos State Government.

The plan for the project, which is meant to be completed in 2019, is to expand the expressway from four lanes to ten lanes, with a metro rail line in the median.

This is expected to curb perennial traffic congestion on the international highway which serves as a gateway to Lagos from the neighbouring West African countries.

Obioma spoke on the backdrop of complaints from residents that the project was being unnecessarily delayed.

He said that although there was a little delay, it was caused by the rainy season.

“It is true that the rains posed a challenge but we have had to devise new means to save valuable time and resources.

“We had to suspend aspects of the job like some areas where asphalt and excavation are required and some portions where piling work is required,’’ he said.

Obioma, however, assured that the pace of the job would be accelerated after the rains, to make up for lost time.

He said that the company would continue to do the work that could be done now, so that immediately the rains ceased, the work would be accelerated to cover up for lost periods.

The CCECC official said that the Lagos State Government was on the verge of striking an agreement with the police authorities on what to do about the two police posts which occupied the right of way on the road.

“There is one police station opposite the Ojo military cantonment and there is another in Okokomaiko, both occupying the right of way.

“The state government officials have been meeting with the police authorities on what to do about these stations, so that they will not create further delay,’’ he said.

Obioma said further that the authorities of the Lagos State University (LASU) had agreed to remove parts of the school’s fence, which was also occupying the right of way.

“In the LASU axis, we have started replacing parts of the fence that would need to be pulled down for occupying the right of way.

“Authorities of LASU were very cooperative because they understand the importance of the project and we appreciate them for that,’’ the CCECC official said.

A NAN check revealed that different portions of the road were receiving attention.

The portions from Orile Iganmu to Agboju, FESTAC Town’s second gate, have been fully rehabilitated, while the portion from Alakija to Okokomaiko are presently receiving attention.

Some structures close to the LASU fence have also been pulled down, to pave way for their relocation.

Excavation, piling and construction of drainage are also ongoing on portions of the road from LASU to Okokomaiko. (NAN)

