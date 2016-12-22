Lagos has capacity to boost her economy through tourism, says Ex-NANTA president

The former president, Nigerian Association of Tour Operators, Mr Adetunji Adesina, has applauded the Lagos State Government (LASG) for collaborating with stakeholders in tourism to boost the industry.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) in Lagos that economic resources could be generated from to tourism if the government adequately planned with experts.

Adesina, also an associate member of the Federal Association of Tourism, said the professionals were very important in making tourism an economic source of revenue as it was done in other developed countries.

“The stakeholders in tourism sector going into partnership with the Lagos State Government is a bold step to uplifting tourism to an international standard.

“It shows that the state government is a listening and collaborative one that understands and recognises the importance of tourism and culture.’’

According to him, if we begin to project our tourism and cultural potentialities to interested nations as China,the United Arab Emirate (UAE) and others, they will begin to move tourism traffic toward our country.

“Most developed nations such as South Africa and the UAE have become transformed because they attracted human traffic from Nigeria to theirs.

“ We need to concentrate on the development of our products and rich cultural heritages that we can promote among them.

“This can include our rich festivals ranging from Adamu Orisa (Eyo), Osun-Osogbo to Akwaba festival and others,’’ he said.

Adesina added that the Lagos State Government had the capacity to boost its economy through its tourism products with its ongoing synergy with stakeholders.

He said the state was already naturally endowed, it only needed to tap into the right area using the right hands. (NAN)

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment