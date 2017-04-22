Lagos: Construction of 3 new General Hospitals begin this year, says Ambode

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Friday said plans were underway to begin construction of three new modern General Hospitals in the state this year to improve healthcare delivery.

Ambode spoke while responding to requests of the people at the quarterly Town Hall Meeting held at Shibiri/Ekunpa Area Office in Oto-Awori Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

He said the State Government was already concluding the necessary paper work ahead of the movement of contractors to site.

“Talking about General Hospitals, in the budget, we have a designated General Hospital for three axis and Ojo Local Government is one of them. It is in the pipeline, it is just a matter of time, we are already closing in on it,” he said.

Ambode also assured the people that efforts would be made to improve healthcare service delivery in the riverine area of Oto Awori.

The governor said the decision to bring the Town Hall Meeting to Oto-Awori LCDA was in continuation of his commitment to leave no community behind in the development of the state.

He said he was also in the area to listen to the requests of the people in the axis and see how his administration could respond accordingly.

“This area is traditionally and historically known to be a major supporter of government, and then we must give them back for the support which they have always been known for,” the governor said.

Ambode, while highlighting the achievements of his administration in the last quarter, said the state’s Employment Trust Fund (ETF) had continued to fulfil its mandate of providing subsidised loans to entrepreneurs.

According to him, the fund has now approved loans of N1.7 billion to 1,400 businesses, out of which N1.2 billion has already been disbursed to 800 people.

“By the end of this month, loans to another 1,000 businesses will be approved, taking the total loans approved above 2,000.

“To further serve Lagos residents, the Fund will soon open the application process for skills development and training, to help our unemployed youths take up existing jobs within the Lagos economy,” he said.

The governor said that for this quarter, the implementation of the Cleaner Lagos Initiative would begin, alongside the construction of 181 roads across the 57 LGs/LCDAs .

Ambode said the Abule-Egba and Ajah flyover bridges would be completed, while the government would continue upgrade of road networks in all the three Senatorial zones.

“Furthermore, initiatives for tourism will be intensified by commencing Development of Heritage Centre for Leadership (Presidential Lodge), Lagos History Centre, J.K Randle Centre and Transformation of the Onikan Museum.

He said the government would ensure development of tourism hubs in Lagos-West and Lagos-East Senatorial Zones.

According to him, the state will construct six cultural theatres to be located in Alimosho, Badagry, Epe, Ikorodu, Ikeja and Lagos Mainland.

Ambode said the government would continue with Epe and Badagry Waterfront development, as well as build on other potentials in the areas.

He enjoined residents to be part of the activities lined for the celebration of the state’s golden Jubilee.

“You have all been part of the success story of Eko Akete – the Centre of Excellence.

“At 50, we have every reason to celebrate our dear state and our collective achievements,” Ambode said. (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment