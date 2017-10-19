A Tinubu Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday discharged Aminu Atiku Abubakar of contempt, but granted the custody of his two children to his estranged wife, Fatimo Bolori.

Aminu is the son of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Kikelomo Ayeye ordered that the children, Amirah, 8 and Amir, 6, should be in the custody of their mother for 10 days, pending when permanent living and visiting arrangements would be made.

Atiku, who was earlier remanded in a transit cell due to his disobedience of court order to produce his son, Amir, was later released when he fulfilled the court order.

Ayeye, thereafter, adjourned the case till November 1, 2017, for further hearing.

Aminu was alleged to have disobeyed an order made by Chief Magistrate Kikelomo Ayeye on Oct. 11 over the custody of six-year-old Amir Abubakar, who he was alleged to have been taken away from the custody of Bolori.

Ayeye had earlier ordered the respondent in the suit marked FCL/29/2017, to produce Amir Abubakar at the first hearing of the case.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that when the case came up on Wednesday for the discharge of “Emergency, Evacuation/Protection Order” made by the court, the court was informed that the parties were planning to settle out of court.

In response, Bolori’s lawyer, Mr Nwabuzor Okoh, denied receiving any notification from the respondent to settle out of court.

Consequently, Chief Magistrate Ayeye cited Atiku for contempt for disobeying court order.

She ordered that the respondent should be remanded in a transit cell and the case stood down pending when he would produce the boy.

Both Fatimo and Aminu divorced in 2011. (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print

