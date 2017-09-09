Lagos Govt begins deployment of night, day guards to beef up security in schools

The Lagos State Government on Friday said it is to commence the deployment of day and night guards to enhance security in public schools across the state.

The Deputy Gov., Dr Idiat Adebule, who also doubles as the Commissioner for Education, disclosed this at a meeting with the Head Teachers of primary schools and Principals of secondary schools in the state.

Adebule said that the issue of security had been the state government’s point of discussion since schools vacated on July 11.

”Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode has approved the deployment of officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) as day and night guards in our schools.

”And since the Federal Government has approved arms-bearing for officers of NSCDC, they will be complementing the police and other security agencies in tackling insecurity in our public schools, especially the schools located in the riverine and coastal areas.

”The government has also completed the construction of a watchtower with alarm systems at the Lagos Model College, Igbonla, Epe.

”Two Hilux vehicles have been deployed to the police by the Ministry of Education for regular and effective patrol in Epe and Badagry areas. More will still be deployed to other areas.

”These are the various strategies the state government has been putting in place to ensure that our schools are ready and safe for resumption on Monday, Sept. 11, ” she said.

Adebule said that renovation works and provision of benches and desks had been completed in some schools, while works were still ongoing in some others.

She said there was an improvement from the state’s previous year’s West African Examination Council (WAEC) results, as the performance rate was 66 per cent, this year.

”I really commend our teachers in the state for their dedication and commitment to shaping and moulding our students to record good performances, as well as become responsible and successful adults of tomorrow.

”I will still call on you to do more as you resume on Monday by effectively planning and coordinating teaching and learning processes for the 2017/2018 academic year.

”It is unfortunate that most parents have left the role of child upbringing to the teachers.

‘I want to beg you to continue to do your best as Gov. Ambode has assured us that he will continue to hugely invest on Education so that the sector can meet international standards, ” Adebule said.

Reading out security tips to the school managers, Mr Imohimi Edgal, Acting Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, said that partnership with local communities was key to creating safer schools for learning and development.

Edgal urged head teachers and principals of schools to familiarise themselves with the people in the community and the police stations, to enhance information and intelligence gathering, as well as boost community policing.

”Achieving safety in our schools requires the collective efforts of all. The police will continue to work very hard to ensure that all schools are protected and safe for our students,” he added

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment