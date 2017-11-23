Lagos: LGA embraces health insurance scheme for residents

Officials of the Surulere Local Government Area (LGA) of Lagos State have called on residents to key into the state health insurance scheme for easy access to quality healthcare.

They made the call at a sensitisation meeting on the scheme organised by the LGA on Thursday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Lagos State Health Scheme was passed into law in May 2015.

The services covered under the scheme include outpatient care for common ailments and conditions, maternal, newborn and childcare including caesarean section where necessary, among others.

The Secretary to the LGA, Mr Adewale Dosunmu said that health insurance would reduce a lot of stress for residents who registered under it.

“It is good that residents register under the scheme; the amount is just a token fee and they can have easy access to medical facilities throughout the year.

“I believe it will save them from a lot of stress, because when you register, you are sure of getting prompt medical attention whenever a resident patronises a facility that is registered,” he said.

The secretary said that the LGA was partnering the state government to sensitise more people about the scheme which would commence in January 2018.

According to him, the LGA would make provisions for residents to register at the council and also make arrangements to reach the larger populace in the area.

“We will ensure that we sensitise more people in the LGA so that they will be aware of the benefits and key into it.

Also, the Head of the LGA Administration, Mr Akeem Adesanya, said the health insurance scheme was a laudable initiative designed to improve the health of Lagosians.

Adesanya said, “This is a laudable programme which we shall embrace fully and partner with the government to mobilise the citizens to embrace it also.

“It is an opportunity for the residents in the area to take advantage of for good quality health and long life.”

In his remarks, the Araba of Surulere, Mr Olale Tajudeen said that the community leaders in the area were in full support of the scheme.

“I am willing to key into the scheme and so do other leaders in the area; we will sensitise people to support the government in this initiative so that in the future our grandchildren will benefit from it,” Tajudeen said.

A resident, Mr Olakinto Ogbala, said that he was an advocate for universal health coverage for all citizens.

Ogbala said that he would key into the scheme and also educate his friends and family members on the need to get health insurance.

“It is high time we as citizens did what is right by getting a health insurance so that we can get care when we need it.

“I usually visit the hospital for regular check up, but when it is time to pay for tests, I sometimes struggle with payment, because of the high cost.

“Many people cannot afford out-of-pocket payment and this scheme is here to address it,” he said.

Another resident and a trader, Mrs Morenike Ayodeji, commended the government for introducing the scheme for those at the grassroots.

Ayodeji said, “Now we can have the opportunity to save some money for our health and also get the care we need to sustain it.’’

