PHOTOS: Pastor Uses Range Rover As Pulpit For Ministration - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

PHOTOS: Pastor Uses Range Rover As Pulpit For Ministration

A Lagos pastor, Rev Ben Eragbai took to his Facebook page to share pictures from the church’s evangelism outreach program.

The founder and president of Divine Appointment Ministry in Lagos accompanied the photos with the caption: “For I am not ashamed of the Gospel of christ.”(Rom 1:16)

This what I church without walls! It was really great dancing( like David did) and preaching the gospel on the street of Lagos with my precious church members.

Although I understand this is abnormal but it’s all for the kingdom! Merry Christmas and prosperous new year in advance to you all! Stay Rapturable”

The photos have however raised several reactions from the online community who are in heated debate over the correctness of the pastor’s evangelism pulpit.

