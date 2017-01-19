Lagos pilgrims board adopts cost-friendly packages for intending pilgrims

The Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Board has created some cost-friendly Hajj packages to make it easier for intending pilgrims to fund the exercise.

The Executive Secretary of the board, Mr Muftau Okoya, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

Okoya said the board’s intervention became necessary due to the present economic downturn which was making it difficult for intending pilgrims to fund the religious exercise.

“The major innovation to encourage intending pilgrims is what we call ‘Pay Small Small’.

“This allows for instalmental payment for the pilgrims until they are able to fully pay the required amount.

“We started preparations for the 2017 Hajj in November 2016 and we encouraged interested Lagosians to be paying N200,000 monthly till June, when the window will close,” he said.

Okoya also mentioned the ‘Lagos International’ as another hajj package for wealthy pilgrims, who may wish to go through the international route for comfort.

He commended pilgrims from the state for their good behaviour in the Holy Land, attributing this to the support and orientation provided by the board.

“Since I came on board in 2015, Lagos State has been getting awards as the best behaved pilgrims in Nigeria, and the best in terms of accommodation.

“We hope to consolidate on all these achievements in the 2017 pilgrimage.

“There is, however, the challenge of accessing foreign exchange, but we hope that this year will be better.

“It is not very easy to manage pilgrims, but thank God, we have a good team, which is very effective,” he said.

The executive secretary said that the board was also organising monthly Umra operations, as well as the main Umra, which comes during the Ramadan. (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment