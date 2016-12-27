 How Lagos Residents Can Verify The Authenticity Of Their Vehicles' Number Plates - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

How Lagos Residents Can Verify The Authenticity Of Their Vehicles’ Number Plates

Following the incessant complaints from car owners residents in Lagos State over seizures of their vehicles by security agents, the Lagos State Motor Vehicle Administration Agency (MVAA) said it has created a website to enable Lagosians verify the authenticity of number plates issued by the agency.

It is a common knowledge some touts parade themselves as the agency workers and will issue ‘fake’ number plates to unsuspecting vehicle owners.

General Manager of the MVAA, Lateef Lawal disclosed this on Monday, urging motorists and security agencies to visit www.lsmvaapvs.org to verify the genuineness of number plates issued by the agency.

“The platform became necessary so as to eradicate the unnecessary harassment of some of the licensees by officials of the Nigeria Police, Federal Road Safety Corps and other security agencies.

“The situation became worrisome and embarrassing to the state government and its clients when incessant reports, calls, SMS, e-mails and visits from motorists became rampant that vehicles duly registered with Lagos State number plates were being impounded by FRSC and other security officials,” he said.

