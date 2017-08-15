Lagos set to host first ever International Drink Festival in December

Lagos, the commercial nerve centre of Nigeria, is set to host yet another first of its kind International Drink Festival in December.

Rick Nwanso, Public Relation Officer for the event organised by Balmoral Convention Centre, said in Lagos the festival would be an assemblage of Creame-de-la Creame in the society brainstorming on how to move drink business forward.

“It was a night of drinks, interaction, education and networking at the unveiling of the International Drinks Festival at The Balmoral Convention Centre, Victoria Island on Aug. 10.

“The International Drinks Festival is a festival that will bring Industry’s top brands, professionals and consumers in a groundbreaking experience geared towards moving the drinks business forward in Nigeria.

“It is going to be the first of its kind ever in Nigeria,’’ the statement quoted the Chief Executive Officer of Balmoral Group, Mr. Ezekiel Adamu as saying.

The statement added that “the event will take place from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2017 at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island.

“The event proudly powered by Balmoral, is going to be an event of exhibition of various drinks brands, Masterclasses with various drink professionals.

“There will be various summits which will give the attendees opportunities to ask questions and interact with the drink experts.

“The unveiling which also took place at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos kicked off with a cocktail session on the red carpet.

“The red carpet was a spectacle of various drink sections, the beautiful local palm wine drink corner, the exquisite juice bar, the fun beer parlor spot,’’ it said.

The organisers of the all-important event said that there were other side attractions to spice up the event and make it colourful.

“The entrance was lit up with beautiful ladies welcoming the guests; The Red carpet was a beautiful scene.

“TV presenter, Mimi Onalaja was also on the red carpet to interview the guests and asked them various questions.

It added that other attractions included an interlude, which was delivered by Comedian Pencil, to entertain the guests.

“There was also the International Drinks Festival video; while Mr Ezekiel Adamu and Mr Akin Eso will introduce and talk about the International Drinks Festival.

“The organisers explained the economic benefits of the International Drinks Festival and what it entails from exhibitions and masterclasses among others.’’

The statement said International Drinks festival, first of its kind, already had companies bidding for spots and it would be a one of its kind event and an eye opener to the Beverage industry in Nigeria. (NJAN)

