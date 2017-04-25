Lagos Uber driver allegedly absconds with passenger’s passport, $2,000 - The Herald Nigeria

First time visitor to Nigeria, Mongy Mathobela, got more than she bargained for when an Uber driver allegedly absconded with her passport and money.

According to The PUNCH, she took to her Twitter and Instagram accounts to narrate her experience, stating that the driver abandoned her at Lekki, Lagos, where she stopped to make some purchases at the roadside.

She alleged that the driver absconded with her bag containing her passport, $2000 and N500, 000 cash.

She wrote, “I’m a visitor in Nigeria. I went to the bank to withdraw money in Lekki, so he saw the money that I had in my bag.

“He left me stranded on the road. Luckily, I had my phone on me because I wanted to buy something on the side of the road. I even bought him food and paid him more than what he was supposed to be paid and inside my bag, it was my passport and money 500k naira and $2000.

“Please help me share this so that I can get my passport and go back to my country, my flight is on Thursday I do not have a passport. Pls, help.”

