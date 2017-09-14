The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, yesterday expressed optimism that in no distant time, Lagos State would produce its first elected female governor.

Gov. Ambode, who spoke when he received the One-Day Governor of the state, Miss Zuffon Bukola, and members of her cabinet at the Exco Chambers, Lagos House in Ikeja, said that the emergence of Miss Zuffon and the One-Day Deputy Governor, Miss Rosemary Ogidan, was a signpost to what the future portends for the state.

According to the governor, the emergence of two females as One-Day Governor and Deputy Governor of the state clearly indicated that a female can likewise be elected as the governor of the state.

He said the state government was encouraged by the exploits of past One Day governors and their cabinet members, who he said were excelling in their various endeavors, just as he commended parents of the students as well as the school management for all the efforts put into bringing out the best in them.

Zuffon, a 16-year-old SS 2 student of Awodiora Senior Secondary School, Ajegunle, emerged the One-Day Governor of the state after she emerged winner at a keenly contested Spelling Bee Competition in June 2017, while Ogidan, also an SS2 student of Methodist Senior High School, Badagry, finished as runner up.

“We’ll do everything as we have been doing in the last two years to continue to pay greater attention to education and also make sure that we do so much in youth development to allow them to be mentally capable of succeeding us, even as we move away from all the things we have done in the public service,” the governor said.

