Lai Mohammed Opens Up On President Buhari's Health Status - The Herald Nigeria

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has opened up on the health status of president Muhammadu Buhari following the president’s decision to extend his earlier 10-day medical vacation indefinitely.

The Minister speaking on the health status of the president who has been in the United Kingdom for over one week disclosed that Buhari is not in any danger as regards his health.

Lai Mohammed further noted that President Muhammadu Buhari is fine, hale and hearty.

Speaking on the delay of the president in the UK, Lai Mohammed noted that Buhari is only completing his medical tests and would be back in the country soon.

Lai Mohammed while speaking to State House correspondents after the weekly Federal Executive Council, FEC, held on Wednesday, February 8 said: “The President is well, hale and hearty. He is not in any way in danger. He is not ill and he is not in hospital.”

Lai Mohammed further added that Nigeria and its ministers will not be going about their normal duties if something had happened to the president.

