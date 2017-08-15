 Lanre Gentry Spotted With Tiwa Savage After Reconciling With Wife - The Herald Nigeria

Lanre Gentry Spotted With Tiwa Savage After Reconciling With Wife

Despite a severe public fallout and counter allegations of domestic violence, infidelity and other marriage wrecking depositions, Mercy Aigbe has reportedly reconciled with her estranged husband, Lanre Gentry.

The controversy landed Mercy in the hospital and Lanre in the police station, however according to Praizeblog, several insiders said Mercy begged her husband for the reconciliation and stated the issues will never come to the fore again.

Praizeblog reports, To shock you all, after the whole drama, confirmation that the actress was back with her hubby surfaced as she has deleted the new instagram account she created immediately she parted ways with him. Well, we will keep watching to see if she would officially move in with him. Her daughter also still maintains her surname, Gentry indicating that all is well with the Gentry’s family”

Meanwhile, a conversation that took place between Lanre and Nigerian music star, Tiwa Savage, penultimate Sunday at the much talked about City People Music Awards confirmed that Lanre and Mercy might have put behind them their fracas.

At the ceremony, Lanre was we sighted, walking up to Savage to take a selfie with her after she won the best female act in Nigeria Award and the Lagos hotelier, Lanre, strangely introduced himself as Mercy Aigbe’s Husband.

