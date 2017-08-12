 Lassa Fever: 66 People Quarantined In Ogun State - The Herald Nigeria

Lassa Fever: 66 People Quarantined In Ogun State

The Ogun State Government has confirmed the outbreak of Lassa fever in the state.

According to the State’s Commissioner for Health, Babatunde Ipaye, a total of 66 persons have been placed under watch following the outbreak of the disease in the state.

Speaking on the disease outbreak, Babatunde Ipaye stated that a 20-year-old patient had tested positive to the virus and has since been moved to a containment facility which was set up by the government.

He stated that the 66 persons under surveillance are the persons suspected to have come in contact with the victim.

He further called on residents of the state to remain calm yet vigilant adding that the state government is adequately prepared with ready response team in the case of another outbreak.

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

