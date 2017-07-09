Lassa Fever Kills One, Leaves Four Others Hospitalized in Plateau State - The Herald Nigeria

Plateau state Commissioner for Health, Kuden Devin, has confirmed the death of one student in the recent Lassa-fever outbreak in the state.

It was gathered that aside the dead student -who schools in Federal Government Girls’ College, Lantang – about four others have been rushed to the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH).

“Yes, there was an outbreak of Lassa Fever at the Federal Government College, Langtang; it has claimed one life while two others are in the hospital,” Kuden said on Sunday, in Langtang.

“The students displayed symptoms of Lassa Fever and we immediately took their blood samples to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, where three tested positive to the disease.”

Continuing, the commissioner added that, “One among those that tested positive is dead, while the other two are still on admission at JUTH.”

Speaking further, he called on parents and schools to report any one with symptoms of the disease to the nearest hospital.

