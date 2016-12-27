LASU explains reported fire outbreak

The Lagos State University (LASU) on Tuesday said that the institution was not on fire as erroneously reported‎ ‎in some national dailies and online media.

‎A statement by the university made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos gave an account of the true situation of the incident.

The statement said there was indeed a fire incident but that was at a section of the lock-up shops in the university, adding that the incident occurred in the early hours of Dec. 26.

According to the statement, the Lagos State Fire Service, Ojo Division which was immediately contacted responded on time to put out the fire.

“Attention has been drawn to the news going round the social media and some national newspapers that LASU was on fire.

“The university’s management hereby states that LASU was never on fire but a section of the lock-up shops in the university was burnt and it was immediately put off.

‎

“It is confirmed that no life was lost in the inferno and the management hereby informs all staff and stakeholders of the university that everything is under control,’’ the statement said.

The university urged staff, students and other stakeholders to always switch off all electrical appliances after official hours and observe safety principles to prevent any fire outbreak. (NAN)

