 LASU explains reported fire outbreak

LASU explains reported fire outbreak

lasu

The Lagos State University (LASU) on Tuesday said that the institution was not on fire as erroneously reported‎ ‎in some national dailies and online media.

‎A statement by the university made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos gave an account of the true situation of the incident.

The statement said there was indeed a fire incident but that was at a section of the lock-up shops in the university, adding that the incident occurred in the early hours of Dec. 26.

According to the statement, the Lagos State Fire Service, Ojo Division which was immediately contacted responded on time to put out the fire.

“Attention has been drawn to the news going round the social media and some national newspapers that LASU was on fire.

“The university’s management hereby states that LASU was never on fire but a section of the lock-up shops in the university was burnt and it was immediately put off.

“It is confirmed that no life was lost in the inferno and the management hereby informs all staff and stakeholders of the university that everything is under control,’’ the statement said.

The university urged staff, students and other stakeholders to always switch off all electrical appliances after official hours and observe safety principles to prevent any fire outbreak. (NAN)

Leave a comment

Uju
Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar