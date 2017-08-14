LASU lecturers to comply with ASUU strike — chairman

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Lagos State University (LASU) Chapter, had yet to fully comply with the indefinite strike declared by the national body on Monday, following a check by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday evening.

Dr Isaac Oyewunmi, ASUU – LASU Chairman, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos in the early evening that the chapter received the information on the strike rather late.

Oyewunmi said the executive members of the chapter would meet later on Monday, while a congress would be summoned for Wednesday, to officially declare the strike in the university.

“The strike has began as directed by the ASUU national body because it is not optional, but we just want to tidy up one or two things before complying fully.

“Be assured that by Wednesday after our congress, the chapter will comply 100 per cent as directed and it will be total, comprehensive and indefinite,’’ he said.

Oyewunmi said the chapter was also using Monday and Tuesday to do the needful and notify the university management of the strike, as expected.

Meanwhile, activities in the campus were normal, just as the ASUU strike coincided with a lecture-free week for students, due to the ongoing LASU Students Union week.

NAN reports that ASUU declared a total, comprehensive and indefinite nationwide strike after the association consulted with members at an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Abuja on Aug. 12.

The National President of the union, Dr Biodun Ogunyemi, said that during the strike, there shall be no teaching, no examination and no attendance of statutory meetings of any kind in any of the union’s branches across the country.

He said the strike was premised, among other issues, on the non-implementation of the Federal Government/ASUU agreement of 2009. (NAN)

