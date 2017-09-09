LASU sacks ASUU chairman, deputy, 15 others

The Lagos State University (LASU) Governing Council has dismissed 17 academic and non-academic staff, including the chairman and vice-chairman of Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) of the institution, over various malpractices.

The ASUU Chairman and Vice-Chairman are Dr Isaac Oyewunmi and Dr Adebowale Adeyemi-Suenu.

The spokesman of LASU, Mr Ademola Adekoya, said in Lagos on Friday that the institution also dismissed two non-academic members of staff and demoted two others.

Adekoya said that the decision to dismiss the workers was taken at the 115th Governing Council Meeting of the university, which held on Thursday.

“Pursuant thereto, the Governing Council with immediate effect dismissed 15 members of the academic staff, two members of non-academic staff, and sanctioned two others for different acts of misconduct,’’ Adekiya said.

He said Oyewunmi was dismissed for demanding N50, 000 from students while Adeyemi-Suenu was sacked for “unilaterally’’ altering ‘’the results of 12 students already advised to withdraw by Senate’’.

Adekoya said the council established that Oyewunmi demanded N50, 000 from 2003 modular year students of Political Science Education on the sandwich programme to process their results.

He said the council found Oyewunmi culpable of attempt to obtain money for himself as an inducement to carry out his duties and consequently dismissed him from the service of the university.

Adekoya said the university established that Adeyemi-Suenu unilaterally altered the results of 12 students already advised to withdraw by Senate in the Department of History and International Studies in the 2015/2016 academic session.

“He changed their status from “withdrawn” to “good standing.

‘’He also changed the results of some final year students and stragglers outside the scope of the departmental decision.

“Dr Adeyemi-Suenu also awarded grade point of 2.0 to two students in an examination which they were absent.

“This is tantamount to manipulation of students results in contravention of provisions of the Conditions and Scheme of Service for Senior Staff and therefore dismissed from the service of the university,’’ he said.

Others dismissed for various financial and academic misconduct were Mr Olatoye Raji, Dr Olugbenro Odofin, Dr Adebowale Ademeso, Dr John Adeogun, Dr Scholastica Udegbe and Dr Olufemi Soyeju.

Also dismissed were Dr Olawale Raimi, Mr Ademola Adesina, Dr Shamisudeen Badmus, Dr Christiana Obagbuwa, Dr Emmanuel Asapo, Mr Lateef Salami, Olubukola Oyeniya and Dr Fatimat Bakare.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment