LASU Senate fixes Aug. 24 for Deputy Vice-Chancellor’s election

The Senate of the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, has fixed Aug. 24 for election to fill the vacant position of the Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Administration.

The decision to conduct election into the office was taken on July 27, according to the institution’s official bulletin obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

It said call for nominations for the vacant position which began on Aug. 1, would close on Aug. 14, while the time table for the election procedure would be released on Aug. 15 .

The display of voters’ list which includes statutory members of Senate, faculties, schools and colleges will take place from Aug. 17 to Aug. 24.

It added that presentation of candidates would hold on Aug. 21, culminating in the election on Aug. 24. (NAN)

