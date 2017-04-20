Late Footballer, Rashidi Yekini's Mum Wins Big On MTN's Who Deserves To Be A Millionaire Show - The Herald Nigeria

Late Nigerian footballer, Rashidi Yekini’s mother has pocketed the sum of N2 million naira from the MTN Who Deserves to Be a Millionaire? show.

The late footballer’s mother, Alhaja Sikirat Yekini, who some months ago was visited by the senate president, Bukola Saraki won the sum on the popular TV show with the assistance of veteran actor, Dejumo Lewis and Binta Ayo Mogaji.

The win came during the recent annual special edition of the Who Wants to Be A Millionaire TV Game show.

Recall that the late Nigerian footballer’s mum was reported to be living in abject poverty last year before she got help from well meaning Nigerians including the Senate president.

