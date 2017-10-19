On Thursday, October 19, 2017, a Nigerian Lady, Digwe Mok (@digwe) claims Tagbo’s spirit appeared to her and demanded that she delivers a message.

In her post, she claimed that ghosts truly exist and that they only rest after their killers are exposed.

Although she chose to keep the contents of the message to herself due to security reasons, she later implied that she had already delivered the message.

She wrote:

“Rip tagbo i dunno y u chose to come to me ?,Wen u kill sumone n u follow d pesin to d spiritual realm to shut him up totally… i dnt no tagbo i v neva seen or spoken to him or know sumone dat knows him.. I av given ur msg to d pesin u wanted me to giv it to but m sorry i cnt share on my page for security reasons..it was hell gettin ha number but u made it available to me…u r such a sweet n gentle spirit.. pls rest in peace n let God fight for u..?bye’

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print

