LAUTECH crisis: ASUU demands release of visitation panel report - The Herald Nigeria

The Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU), Ladoke Akintola University of Technology(LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, has called on the two owner state governments to release the visitation panel report on the institution.

This was contained in a statement issued by its Chairman, Dr Biodun Olaniran, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Ibadan on Tuesday.

ASUU said it was pertinent that the report be released, saying the content would go a long way in affecting their careers at the university.

The statement said: “Why are the owner governments hiding the report from the public? Does the report contain facts which both governments are uncomfortable with?

“Are the governments really interested in the panel’s report or they just put it in place to create impression that the LAUTECH issue was being attended to at that time.’’

It insisted that the contents of the report be made available before the strike action was reviewed, querying that “which union worth its salt will walk blindfolded into an uncertain future without demanding to know the details of a document that will dictate its future.”

NAN reports that the owners states, Oyo and Osun, had on Oct. 19, 2016 set up a visitation panel headed by Chief Wole Olanipekun(SAN).

Mrs A. O. Makanjuola, the Permanent Secretary, Oyo State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, was appointed the Secretary.

Other members were Rasheed Afolabi(Osun), Prof. Akinola(Osun), Prof. Sola Fajana (Osun), Dr Tunji Olaopa(Oyo), Prof. Ayo Salami (Oyo) and Mr S. A Raji(Oyo).

NAN also reports that the management had announced the re-opening of the institution on Jan. 27 after eight months of protracted crisis.

ASUU, however, had refused to resume academic activities on the grounds that it would ensure that future funding of the institution by the owner states was guaranteed.(NAN)

