Lawmaker advises traders to desist from arbitrary hike in prices of commodities

Alhaji Tanimu Kyadawa, the Chairman, Sokoto State House of Assembly’s Committee on Commerce and Industry, has charged traders in the state to desist from arbitrary hike in prices of commodities.

Kyadawa (APC-Gada West) told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Sokoto that stopping the habit would ease the sufferings of the residents of the state.

“We in the state House of Assembly had since passed a bill that led to the creation of a commodity board in the state.

“’ This is in order to assist the traders and the people in conducting their businesses with ease.

“So our traders should reciprocate this gesture and control all prices of commodities.

“Moreover, we have realised that it is only in Sokoto that the traders exhibit such obnoxious habit.

“’Therefore,we will be more proactive and block all leakages, for the revival of the trade in the state,” he averred.

The legislator commended Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State for constituting a task force to oversee the sales and distribution of petroleum products in the state.

He said:”This has since become a source of pride to the present administration, as we have realised the impact of such gesture in our daily affairs”.

He appealed to the people to be more patient, assuring,” the storms will soon be over.”

Kyadawa also urged Nigerians to always pray for the success of the nation’s leaders, at the three tiers of government. (NAN)

MNB/PAD

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment