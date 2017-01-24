Lawmaker disburses N25m to 5,000 students in Jigawa

Alhaji Da’u Aliyu, member representing Birnin Kudu/Buji, Jigawa, Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, on Monday said he had disbursed N25 million as bursary allowances to students in the area.

Aliyu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the gesture was under the scholarship programme for his constituents.

He explained that N5,000 was given to each of 5,000 beneficiaries selected in the two local government areas he represented.

Aliyu said that apart from this, he had paid for accommodation fees for hundreds of students from his constituency in tertiary institutions of learning.

He said all these efforts were geared toward developing the youth in order to tackle poverty and unemployment.

The lawmaker also disclosed that he would soon launch another empowerment programme for women in his constituency. (NAN)

