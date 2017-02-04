Lawmaker urges FERMA to fix portions of Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

Mr Akinpelu Aina, a member of Ogun House of Assembly, on Saturday urged the Federal Emergency Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to fix bad portions of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, especially from toll gate to Sango axis.

Aina told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta that the area needed urgent attention from the FERMA.

The lawmaker, representing Ado Odo Ota 1, said that motorists faced hard times on the road and urgent palliative measures were needed to address the problem.

“Some portions from toll gate to Abeokuta still need serious attention, especially toll gate to Sango bridge axis.

“FERMA should come to the area, most especially the front of Sango Cairo Market, which is in a very bad state.

“The agency has tried in the past and I want to commend them for providing palliatives on Joju, Owode and Iyana Ilogbo axis of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

“I want to appeal to FERMA, the State and the Federal Ministry of Works to be up and doing in the cause of maintaining and fixing roads across the state because the rain is already setting in, ” he said.

Aina also called on the Federal Government to fix the Sango-Idiroko road, saying it had been neglected for years by previous administrations.

“The road is one of the major problems we have in Ado Odo Ota constituency and the state as a whole. It is so bad to the extent that motorists find it difficult to ply the road.

“The major roads that pass through Ado Odo Ota 1 state constituency are federal roads, starting from toll gate which serves as boundary between Lagos and Ogun State.

“If all these roads are taken care of, it will boost the economy of the state and the nation, because many industries are located in the area,’’ he said. (NAN)

