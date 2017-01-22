Lawmaker urges Nigerians to patronise made-in-Nigeria products

Alhaji Tanimu Kyadawa, the Chairman, Sokoto State House of Assembly Committee on Commerce and Industry, has urged Nigerians to patronise made- in-Nigeria products.

Kyadawa (APC-Gada West), who gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Sokoto, said doing so would boost the country’s economy.

“Nigerians should always be mindful that all developed countries across the globe achieved such feat by patronising their own products.

“This enriched their means of livelihood and enabled their countries to become super powers.

“Given Nigeria’s current economic hardship, we all need to engage in and encourage production and patronage of our products in order to revive the economy.

“Moreover, the idea of making our own products for ceremonial activities will not solve our problems.

“We understand the difficulties, but people need to patronise our own products to successfully weather this economic storm,’’ he said.

The legislator called on government to mobilise more support for Nigerian industries in order to improve the standard of all products.

He also urged indigenous manufacturers to be ingenious for the benefit of the citizens.

The lawmaker commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his efforts to improve the agriculture, security and power sectors.

Kyadawa also called on Nigerians to be law abiding while focusing on peace building efforts. (NAN)

