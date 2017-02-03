Lawyer of drug boss `El Chapo’ disputes extradition process

Lawyers to Mexican drug boss, Joaquin “El Chapo’’ Guzman, on Friday challenged the legality of his extradition to U.S. in a hearing in Federal District Court in Brooklyn, New York.

Guzman’s defender, Michelle Gelernt, told the media after hearing of the 17 charges against Guzman, including drug smuggling, money laundering and illegal use of weapons, were not detailed in the extradition request.

The former head of the Sinaloa cartel was extradited to the U.S. on Jan. 19 on a request that had originally come from courts in the U.S. states of Texas and California where Guzman is also charged.

The U.S. amended the request at the last minute to include the New York charges and Guzman was transferred there directly upon his handover to U.S. authorities.

The suspected drug baron appeared quiet and concentrated during the half-hour hearing, as an interpreter translated the proceedings into Spanish for him.

Guzman’s wife, Emma Coronel and his Mexican lawyer were also present at the hearing.

Both have been denied access to Guzman, who is detained in a maximum-security prison in Manhattan.

Gelernt challenged the conditions of Guzman’s detention, saying he spent 23 hours a day in a cell.

Only she and two other defenders and two assistants have access to him.

Guzman has pleaded not guilty and faces life in prison if convicted on any of the counts.

U.S. authorities have agreed not to pursue the death penalty, which is outlawed in Mexico, as a condition of the extradition.

The next hearing is scheduled for early May and the trial is expected to take months, if not years. (dpa/NAN)

