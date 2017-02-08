Lawyer says agriculture will save Nigeria from recession

An Ilorin-based legal practitioner, Mr Victor Olarewaju has said that agriculture would help Nigeria out of the present economic recession.

Olarewaju said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Wednesday, advised the government to provide more inputs to farmers to boost production.

“When there is abundance of food in circulation for people to buy at cheaper rate, there is every possibility that recession will disappear.

“The masses are suffering and starving, government must therefore put up effort to encourage extensive agricultural production to provide food for the nation,” he said.

The legal practitioner, however, urged the government to ban food export to allow domestic circulation of food in the country and ensure profit for farmers.

According to him, Nigerians, irrespective of their position must embrace agriculture, to boost food production.

“Instead of relying solely on oil, it is time to diversify the nation’s economy; agriculture must be prioritised by the government.

“When there is excess food in circulation, the masses will be happy and see the government as people-friendly,” he said. (NAN)

