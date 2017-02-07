Lawyer Sues FG over Rann IDP Camp Bombing - The Herald Nigeria

An Abuja-based legal practitioner, Hameed Ajibola Jimoh, has sued the federal government over the accidental bombing by the Nigerian Air Force of an Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camp in Rann, Borno State, in which several persons lost their lives, including some international aid workers.

The applicant in the suit is asking the Federal High Court in Abuja to order the federal government to pay the sum of N100m as compensation to each of the families of the 250 refugees killed in the accident, which occurred on January 17.

The plaintiff in the suit no: FHC/ ABJ/ CS/ 89/ 2017 filed in court on Monday, joined the Nigerian Air Force and the Attorney General of the Federation as the defendants to the suit.

He also asked the court to award N50million compensation to those wounded in the air raid.

Jimoh brought the action under the enforcement of their fundamental human right to life, pursuant to Section 33 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and prayed the court to hold that he has locus to institute the action.

He also asked the court to hold that it has jurisdiction to entertain the matter and that the right of life of each of the victims of the air strike had been breached.

Therefore, the court, he said, should make an order compelling the respondents to pay with immediate effect the sum of N100 million to families of each of the deceased persons as compensation for breaching their fundamental right to life.

Jimoh also prayed the court for an order compelling the respondents to provide details and information about the correct figures of the deceased and the wounded victims.

He said it was not enough for the Nigerian Air Force to say that the bomb was an accident and a mistake, they must compensate for the lives lost.

The matter is yet to been assigned to a judge.

