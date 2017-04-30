 Lawyer tasks govt on job creation to stem high crime rate in Nigeria

Lawyer tasks govt on job creation to stem high crime rate in Nigeria

An Ilorin based legal practitioner, Mr Segun Abayomi has urged government at all levels to tackle the rising unemployment among youths to stem the high rate of crime in Nigeria.

Abayomi made the call on Saturday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin.

According to him, there is the need for government at all levels to establish industries to employ the teeming youths graduating every year.

“Government should establish more industries in order to get unemployed youths engaged as it will go a long way in reducing the rate of crime in the country,” he said.

 

 

The lawyer urged both federal and state governments to accord job creation top priority, saying that it would go a long way in reducing youth restiveness as well as ease tension in the country.

“If youths are not employed, there is tendency for them to take to crime and even be lured as thugs during elections, this is not good for the country,” the lawyer said.

The legal practitioner advised unemployed graduates and youths to be creative and trust in God so that politicians would not employ them to perpetuate evil.

“I think Nigeria has the resources to establish more industries if our government wants to do so,” he said. (NAN)

Leave a comment

Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

Notable Saying

"Leaders learn to leverage the problems that never go away in a way to create progress for the organization."
- Andy Stanley.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

TEst
Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar