What Led To Olori Wuraola And Ooni Of Ife's Marriage Crash - Report - The Herald Nigeria

The Yoruba traditional ruler, Ooni Of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, who got married seventeen months ago to his bride, Olori Wuraola has reportedly chased her from the palace over allegations of alleged infidelity and what was described as ‘unspeakable’ things.

The report of the royal breakup surfaced online just recently and has since gone viral, however, a new report has revealed what led to the breakup between the royal couple.

According to Linda Ikeji’s Blog, the Ooni had been warned against marrying the Olori, Wuraola, from Benin in Edo state.

LIB reported a source close to the former Olori to have said: “She was with this guy in February 2016, infact she had their photo on her Whatsapp DP and just the following month, in March, she was married to the Ooni. We were all surprised.

“The funny thing is; the Ooni was advised not to marry her. Former president Obasanjo himself, who regards the Ooni highly, advised him to marry someone else but the Ooni turned a deaf ear to his plea. She had been married before to a former governor and a Lebanese man and so many of his inner circle friends wanted another woman for him but he was adamant” the source continued.

“We gathered that the Olori still ran to the same Obasanjo for help and advise when the Ooni threatened to marry another wife. Obasanjo didn’t do much according to what we gathered.

According to another source, Olori Wuraola and the Ooni didn’t court for long and didn’t really know themselves that well before getting married. And she went into the marriage with high expectations from the new Ooni but when those expectations were not met, she allegedly started to act up.

“They have been having issues for many months now. But the Ooni finally knew his marriage to Wuraola was nearing its end after they returned from London in March. While there, he suspected the Olori was not 100% loyal to him after he saw some text messages on her phone. I wish I could go into details of what he saw. Before then, she had done so many things, including traveling abroad to be by herself, and many other things that the Ooni was bitter about” the source continued.

According to what we gathered, after the Olori staged the walk against domestic violence in Lagos in July, the Ooni told a few friends that his marriage to the Olori was over but it wasn’t until about two weeks ago that he informed her family that he no longer wanted the marriage and asked the Olori to leave.

The news source further questioned its source on how the royal family could have been plagued with marital issues as far back as March 2017 when the Ooni sent out a loving birthday shout out to the Olori in April.

The source said: “Everyone who knows the Ooni knows he would never write that kind of message publicly. We know him. He himself was surprised to see the message online on her birthday but didn’t react not to embarrass her. The Olori wrote the message herself and posted it on his IG page. I can assure you that message was not from the Ooni”

The message read

“Happy birthday to my beautiful wife, my queen. I pray on this day you continue to increase in strength, grace and wisdom. I love you very much”

When we asked the source if they thought the marriage could be save, he said no!

“It’s final. He’s done with the marriage but don’t be surprised if there’s a media storm between them, especially from the Olori. She sent him a long scathing text message threatening fire and brimstone and called him unprintable names but the Ooni is not fazed. We expect him to get a new wife soon”

