According to reports, Leicester City has sacked manager, Craig Shakespeare following a poor start to the Premier league season.

Craig registered only one win from a run of eight games this season.

The board was forced to take action following his poor run of results – in which they failed to defeat Huddersfield Town, Bournemouth and West Brom.

According to Daily Mail, Shakespeare was relieved of his duties at the King Power Stadium at a meeting on Tuesday following a 1-1 draw with West Brom on Monday.

Shakespeare recently took over from Claudio Ranieri after the Italian was sacked in February with Leicester city in the midst of a relegation battle.

Ranieri’s replacement had an impressive finish to the season, finishing 12th place with improved results and performances.

