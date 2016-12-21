Lekki Woman Killed By Her Steward Over Salary - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

A young woman in the Lekki area of Lagos has been found dead after her steward allegedly stabbed her.

According to media sources, Dayo Adeleke, who is set to get married next year, was killed by her steward, a Camerounian, at her home in Parkview estate, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Social media is filled with news of the incident. One Facebook user, Chibugo Maureen, posted the report of the incident on her Facebook timeline.

“Information reaching me now!!! This beautiful lady Mrs Dayo Adeleke was stabbed and killed by her steward over salary ish. No one knows what transpired but no matter what, why would any human created by God do this????

Please we all need to be careful who we bring into our home. May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace”

