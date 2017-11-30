Let the devil punish Pastor Adeboye-Dencia

Beauty entrepreneur Dencia has slammed the General Overseer of the Redeem Christian Church of God, Pastor Adeboye following the viral video which features the Pastor demanding for N1bn from members.

Pastor Adeboye had called for members to donate to the development of the church.

On Air Personality, Daddy Freeze had also criticized the demand stating that the church had enough structures and funds should be utilized for the creation of social amenities in the country.

In reaction to Daddy Freeze post, Dencia who is known for being vocal on controversial issues, dropped a nasty comment on his page.

See her post below:

