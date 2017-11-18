LG donates handwashing equipment to primary schools in Zamfara

The Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara has donated handwashing equipment and toiletries to 24 primary schools in the area.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the council chairman, Alhaji Aliyu Abubakar, presented the equipment to the school headmasters at the council’s secretariat in Tsafe on Saturday.

Abubakar said that the the assistance was giving to the schools to complement the state government, UNICEF/DFID intervention on SHWAN ll project to improve sanitation and water supply in the state.

According to him, Tsafe is one of the first three local government areas selected for the SHAWN pilot project in 2014.

“From 2014 to date we have seen the importance of the projects to our communities, many of our communities are now being certified open defection free, which we consider as a great achievement.

“Our administration in Tsafe council area is giving priority to health care delivery, we are ready to partner with stakeholders to improve health care system of our people.”, he said.

He described the state government, UNICEF/DFID intervention in SHWAN ll project as welcome development, saying it is creating great awareness among rural communities on environmental sanitation, personal hygiene and provision of potable water.

He added that the items donated comprises of hand wshing equipment and toiletries aimed at training primary schools pupils on the importance of personal hygiene.

He urged the headmasters and teachers of the benefiting primary schools to ensure effective utilisation of the equipment.

NAN reports that Zamfara is one of the six states in the country benefiting from the UNICEF/DFID – SHWAN ll project. (NAN)

