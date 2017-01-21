LGBT rights page disappears from White House website - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Several social issues disappeared from the WhiteHouse.gov site on Friday, including a page dedicated to LGBT rights.

Just moments after Trump was inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States, the website’s LGBT rights page has completely disappeared.

Trump took office and whitehouse.gov/lgbt has now been replaced by a Trump “transitionsplash” page.

There were quite a few more people at Obama’s inauguration than Trump’s.

The LGBT community in the US has been getting increasingly worried about their rights under the new Trump administration.

Trump’s Vice President, Mike Pence, is notorious for his anti-LGBT views and policies. As Governor of Indiana, he passed some of the most rigid and homophobic laws in the country.

If you try to visit what was once the White House’s LGBT page, you will now see this.

Whether this is because the administration is yet to put up its own page, or because LGBT rights are going to be drastically cut down, this could signal dark times ahead for the community.

