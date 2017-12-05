Many people across the world are shocked at the horrific images of the dehumanizing slave trade occurring in modern day Libya which were recently brought to light by the international media.

However not many people are as angry as Nigerians who have had their fellow citizens caught up and traded in Libya by slave traders as recently as last month.

Their anger has found two new recipients, former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton.

This outrage came to light when popular Nigerian Instagram news blog, Instablog9ja uncovered an old tweet by US President Donald Trump which predicted the Libyan Slave Trade crisis.

Former President Obama and his then secretary of state, Hillary Clinton had led the international efffort to oust Libyan leader Muammar Gadaffi, and funded an international coalition that led to the murder of the Libyan leader like a dog in the streets of Tripoli by US backed rebel groups.

After the Instablog9ja publication, Nigerians took to the comment section to praise Donald Trump for his foresight and “honest, truthful” leadership, even as they simultaneously slammed Obama for his “anti-Christ” type role in the operation that has led to the return of slavery in Africa during the 21st century.

See some selected screenshots of the discussion below:

