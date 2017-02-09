Libyan warring parties close to consensus – UN envoy

The warring factions laying legitimacy to the Government of Libya are close to reach a consensus after years of political instability in the country, Martin Kobler, the Secretary-General Special Representative and head of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has said.

Kobler told the Security Council on Wednesday that the warring parties in the conflict-torn country must make 2017 the “year of decisions” to ensure peace and security in the country.

He explained that the while still seeking to implement a political accord signed since 2015, Libyans must ensure that 2017 is the year for them to have political breakthrough.

“We are beginning to see an emerging consensus among parties. 2017 must be a year of decisions and political breakthrough,” Kobler told the UN Security Council.

He noted that 2016 was spent seeking to implement the agreement and begin the re-establishment of State authority across the country.

“Libyans are not in a position to address the root causes of divisions,” he cautioned, in spite of some gains made so far.

He stressed that some important decisions must be taken, including on the possible amendments to the political agreement, on ways to form a strong army and police force, and on how best to utilise the revenues from oil and gas exports for the benefit of all Libyans and end the dire humanitarian situation in the country.

Kobler said many meetings had taken place to discuss amendments to the agreement, including the question of the Supreme Commandership of the Army and the future composition and role of the Presidency Council.

On the security front, he said that the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) terrorist group, which was expanding its territory in Libya from 2015 to 2016, now controlled none.

According to him, however, ISIL still poses a threat and the fight against terrorism is far from being over.

“The country’s borders remain porous. Terrorists, human and weapons traffickers and criminal gangs continue to exploit the security vacuum,” he warned.

The UN envoy welcomed the initiative of the neighbouring States to form a panel of experts to develop recommendations on how to improve regional border security.

“The on-going formation of the Presidential Guard is a step in the right direction but is a transitional measure until a unified Libyan army is formed,” he said.

On economy and finance, he said in spite of its wealth and abundant natural resources, the country saw living conditions and public services deteriorate over the past years.

“However, oil production has increased to over 700,000 barrels per day, and the 2017 budget has been agreed at 37.5 billion Libyan dinars (about 26 billion dollars).

“This is an opportunity to address much-needed service delivery, in particular in the area of health,” he said.

Kobler also expressed concerns over the human rights abuses against migrants, especially those in detention centres.

“In January, a workshop was held in Malta with Libyan experts and activists, to establish a roadmap for national reconciliation. A process is needed to heal the wounds of years of conflict and oppression.

“I am hopeful that with bold decisions and actions we will witness a political breakthrough that can place Libya on the path of peace, prosperity and stability,” he said. (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment