Life Was Better With Jonathan As Nigeria's President - CAN, PFN Calls For Buhari's Resignation - The Herald Nigeria

The South South Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, along with the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, have called for the honorable resignation of president Muhammadu Buhari.

The group who faulted the president’s administration for the current hardships faced in the country amidst the continuous attacks from Fulani herdsmen noted that life was better when the former president, Goodluck Jonathan was in power.

The religious bodies made the cll during its meeting held in Warri, Delta state on February 2, 2017.

The South South PFN Vice president while speaking for the group yesterday said: “Number one issue is this Fulani herdsmen in our bushes. We are no longer going to fold our hands and watch while they kill our people.Some governors are saying they are not from the North. That claim is an insult to us.

“Today our children are now being deported from America and here we have people from outside our country killing people and raping our daughters, mother and wives.

“Our farmers no longer have farmlands to farm. I think it’s high time we started defending ourselves if the government cannot help us. The economy is dying. When Jonathan handed over to Buhari, the exchange rate was between N170 to N190 to a dollar. Today, it is N550 to a dollar. Imagine how things had gone bad? While the church will pray, if he, Buhari, cannot save the country, let him resign for the country to move to where God wants it to be.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment