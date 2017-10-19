Grace Ihonvbere, the Lady Captain of the IBB Golf and Country Club, on Thursday in Abuja said the 18th IBB Ladies Closed Golf Championships was going to be an unforgettable experience.

Ihonvbere, who is also the defending champion of the competition’s main event, said the 2017 championships which begins on Friday, was going to be a unique event.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the championships which will end on Saturday with a “Championship Ball” has attracted about 50 lady golfers and about 150 guest players.

“There are so many unique things about this competition, and that is why it is going to be an unforgettable experience for all of those who will be part of it.

“We have put in place adequate facilities, as well as mouth-watering prizes for all participants, while the accompanying events will dazzle all.

“These events are the championship ball, which will be an evening to remember for all, and the honours parade which will see past champions being honoured.

“Above all, we have put in place a unique scoring system, which seeks to eliminate delays in scores collation.

“This effective mechanism will ensure scores are collated at every three holes and posted on the board immediately.

“It will also enable spectators follow the game and know who the leaders are as the game progresses,” Ihonvbere said.

The lady captain assured that the club’s course was also in good shape for golf, assuring that players would find the competition one of the best in recent times. (NAN)

