A little while after President Buhari returned from his medical vacation to the UK, Aso Rock was reportedly infested with rats which forced the President to work from home while the office was fumigated.

It appears a similar problem has beset the White House. According to the NBC, a number of work orders at the White House show it is overrun with cockroaches and mice, which have taken up residence in the situation room as well as a mess hall in the basement of the West Wing.

This has led to the deployment of Mouse traps all around the perimeter of Vice President Mike Pence’s outer office along with the ground floor of the West Wing.

The report continues to say, In addition to dealing with the pressures of the job, Chief of Staff John Kelly has to contend with a colony of ants living in his office. The Oval Office bathroom was also in need of a new toilet seat, with directions that it be installed “after hours.”

