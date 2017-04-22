Lingering crisis may mar our chances in Lagos council polls, says PDP chieftain

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Mr Victor Akande, on Saturday said the crisis rocking the party could affect its chances in the July 22 council elections in the state.

Akande, representing Ojo Constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly,spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He said that the party’s chances would only become bright if the leadership of the party could forget their differences and work in unity to move forward.

“With the current situation facing the PDP, the party deserves pity. I am saddened by the ongoing crisis. However, I still believe there is no problem without a solution.

“These lingering crises have depleted our followers in the party and this sends a dangerous warning to the general public, especially as we prepare for the local government elections in the state.

“How do we convince people that all is well with our party now, when the drivers of the party (PDP leaders) themselves are confirming that the party is sick?

“My prayer for the party is for the tension to be doused for us to move forward. There may be hope only if this tension is allowed to go and peace returns to the party,” Akande said.

The lawmaker said in the present circumstances, two different lists of candidates could emerge from the two contending camps for the polls.

He advised the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) not to compound the problem of the party.

Akande urged the electoral umpire to heed the Appeal Court’s verdict affirming the National Chairmanship of Sen. Ali-Modu Sheriff by accepting only the list that would emanate from the camp. (NAN)

