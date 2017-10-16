FC Barcelona star, Lionel Messi and childhood sweetheart, Antonella Roccuzzo have announced that they are expecting their third child.

The family is readily blessed with two (2) children; Thiago and Mateo.

Thiago was born in November, 2012 while Mateo was born in September, 2015.

They revealed the news in an Instagram post on Antonella’s page which read, “family of five” which was accompanied by five hearts, a hashtag blessed and a cute family picture.

This was obviously a statement to make the public aware of their desired expectation.

